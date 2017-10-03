Girl scares off stranger after being grabbed on way to school

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 12-year-old girl walking to school this morning was grabbed by a stranger who ran off when the girl called police.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a man ran up behind two girls who were walking to school on Mendota St. early Tuesday morning.

He bumped into one and grabbed her buttocks, but the girl got out her cell phone to call police.

She told police she believes the man saw this and scurried off. He may have gotten into a silver four-door car, possibly a Toyota.

An officer gave the girl and her friend a ride to school. The MPD is sharing information with the Madison Metropolitan School District on this case.

The man is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, wearing all black clothing including a black ball cap with a flat brim.