Foxconn to reveal site for new production facility during Wednesday announcement

STURDEVANT (WKOW) -- Racine County leaders and representatives of Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday will announce the site selected for the company’s $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art advanced display manufacturing campus.

The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the SC Johnson iMET Center located at 2320 Renaissance Blvd. in Sturtevant, according to a news release from Racine County.

Foxconn’s investment in Racine County represents the largest economic development project in Wisconsin history and the largest greenfield investment project in U.S. history, as measured by jobs, according to a news release.

The company is expected to hire thousands of new employees with an average salary of $53,000. Additionally, a significant number of suppliers are expected to move to and grow within the state, creating even more jobs and new tax base.