Calves evacuated, safe after large barn fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Calves evacuated, safe after large barn fire

Posted: Updated:
Melany Paige Brieno photo Melany Paige Brieno photo

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- All animals are safe after a barn fire in Lafayette County Tuesday.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the fire started around lunchtime at Paramount Farms on State Highway 81 just outside of Darlington. He says the fire started in haystacks on one side of a long barn. 

All the calves being raised at business are okay. One worker inhaled smoke but did not have to go to the hospital.

As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Gill says the fire was still burning but was under control.

Gill says there were over two thousand large square bales of hay in the barn. At this time, they don't know for sure what started the fire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.