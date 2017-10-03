Calves evacuated, safe after large barn fire

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- All animals are safe after a barn fire in Lafayette County Tuesday.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the fire started around lunchtime at Paramount Farms on State Highway 81 just outside of Darlington. He says the fire started in haystacks on one side of a long barn.

All the calves being raised at business are okay. One worker inhaled smoke but did not have to go to the hospital.

As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Gill says the fire was still burning but was under control.

Gill says there were over two thousand large square bales of hay in the barn. At this time, they don't know for sure what started the fire.