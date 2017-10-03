Parisi's 2018 county budget explores highway expansion, bike trail

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announce nearly $3.5 million in his 2018 budget will go toward studying the expansion of Highway M to four lanes, resurfacing a portion of Highway W, and accelerating development of the North Mendota Bike Trail.

The County Executive’s budget plans to fund the $2 million study and preliminary design of what a new Highway M will look like, with four lanes from County Highway Q in Middleton to just west of Highway 113. The study will also look at reconstructing the intersection of Highway K and M, to better accommodate traffic and improve safety.

The Executive’s budget also includes $700,000 as the county share of a $1 million project to resurface Highway Q from Oncken Road to Meffert Road in the Town of Westport. Bike lanes will be included in the resurfacing project.

In addition, Parisi’s budget includes $750,000 to kick-start development of the North Mendota Trail. The off-road trail aims to one day link Waunakee with Middleton. In partnership with the Town of Westport, the money in the budget will help toward construction of a 1.5 mile stretch of the North Mendota Trail, crossing Highway M and Six Mile Creek and heading into Governor Nelson State Park. When complete, the North Mendota Trail will connect Schumacher Farms County Park in Waunakee with Lake Mendota County Park in Middleton.