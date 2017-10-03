Accused killer suggests self defense in Madison homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- An attorney for an accused killer begins to a build a self defense case in the homicide of a Madison man, after the victim returned home from a night at the bars.



Authorities say Darrick Anderson stabbed 46-year old Andrew Nesbitt over forty times, in an after bar clash at Nesbitt's downtown apartment in March.



During Anderson's trial Tuesday on a charge of first degree intentional homicide and other charges, jurors heard witnesses describe Nesbitt's birthday celebration in the hours before his death.



Club 5 owner David Eich testifies Nesbitt was at the night club, approaching patrons to buy him drinks, having little luck, and garnering complaints. But Eich testifies Nesbitt's aggressiveness did not border on threatening.



Night club patron Ryan Spensley testifies Nesbitt was "forward" with him, and Spensley created excuses to avoid him. But when asked by Deputy Dane County District Attorney Matthew Moeser if Nesbitt was threatening, Spensely says Nesbitt's actions did not go that far.



Court records show Anderson's attorney, Timothy Kiefer, maintains Anderson suffered injuries and that Nesbitt may have been the aggressor after the two men connected in a chance encounter as Nesbitt returned home from Club 5. "The injury to Mr. Anderson's hand and the wounds to the front of Mr. Anderson's body support the following theory: that Mr. Nesbitt initially threatened or attacked Mr. Anderson with a knife," Kiefer says.



Authorities say most of Anderson's many wounds were to his back.



During much of Tuesday's trial testimony, Anderson fidgeted. At one point, he made a derogatory gesture toward a 27 News photographer.



If Anderson is convicted, there will be a second phase of the trial to decide if a mental defect was responsible for Anderson's actions.



Moeser says the state will rest its case Thursday or Friday. It is not known if Anderson will take the witness stand.