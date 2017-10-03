Madison couple returns home from Las Vegas

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison couple is home from Las Vegas after being blocks away from Sunday's deadly mass shooting.

Larry Williamson and his wife took their first trip to Las Vegas to attend a wedding at Caesars Palace.

The couple had no idea what happened until they got back to their hotel room and turned on the television.

“We thought it was probably just somebody in the lobby or something fired a few shots or something like that,” said Williamson, who was contacted by many friends and family checking on their safety. “We still got a few calls from people...wondering where we were and asking if were we OK.”

Other passengers embraced their loved ones with tears as they returned home Tuesday to Dane County Regional Airport.

Williamson recalls driving past where the shooting happened on their way to the airport in Las Vegas.

"You could actually see the curtain blowing in the window on the 32nd floor [of Mandalay Bay] where [the shooter] had broken it with a hammer or something to open it,” said Williamson. “That was kind of eerie.”

Williamson says he won't let the mass shooting keep him from going back to Las Vegas someday.