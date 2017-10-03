Video, victim fail to close case in Raymond Road shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) --  Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the case.
 

A jury found 27 year old Anthony Glynn-Miles not guilty of attempted first degree intentional homicide and other charges.
 

Part of the case against Glynn-Miles was surveillance video from a Madison Metro bus directly behind a car, as the sedan took more than a half dozen bullets during daylight hours on Raymond Road in May.  In the video, the victim car's driver rushes to the bus, describes the shooter's car, and devolves into a panic.
 

The woman's passenger was hit by the gunfire and wounded.  He testified Glynn-Miles was the shooter, but other statements he made without incriminating Glynn-Miles were also part of the court record.

Glynn-Miles' attorney, Murali Jasti says cell phone tower data did put Glynn-Miles near the scene of the shooting at the time it happened.  Jasti says several witnesses corroborated that Glynn-Miles was in the area, but at a cook out with his toddler son.


"Anthony from the very beginning told me he wasn't involved," Jasti says.

Glynn-Miles spent four months in jail.  He's now living in Detroit.

The attempted homicide case remains open.

 

