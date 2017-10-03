Video, victim fail to close case in Raymond Road shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the case.



A jury found 27 year old Anthony Glynn-Miles not guilty of attempted first degree intentional homicide and other charges.



Part of the case against Glynn-Miles was surveillance video from a Madison Metro bus directly behind a car, as the sedan took more than a half dozen bullets during daylight hours on Raymond Road in May. In the video, the victim car's driver rushes to the bus, describes the shooter's car, and devolves into a panic.



The woman's passenger was hit by the gunfire and wounded. He testified Glynn-Miles was the shooter, but other statements he made without incriminating Glynn-Miles were also part of the court record.



Glynn-Miles' attorney, Murali Jasti says cell phone tower data did put Glynn-Miles near the scene of the shooting at the time it happened. Jasti says several witnesses corroborated that Glynn-Miles was in the area, but at a cook out with his toddler son.



"Anthony from the very beginning told me he wasn't involved," Jasti says.



Glynn-Miles spent four months in jail. He's now living in Detroit.



The attempted homicide case remains open.



