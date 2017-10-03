Saco Foods breaks ground on Middleton warehouse expansion project

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The groundbreaking for Saco Foods Distribution Warehouse took place today. Saco Foods, a local food manufacturer and distributor, is expanding it's Middleton facility.

The company has been operating in Middleton for the last 44 years making foods like Dolci Frutta chocolate, as well as baking ingredients.

The company says the expansion will help them increase operations, and create more jobs.