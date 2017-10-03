Milwaukee Brewers finalize purchase of Carolina Mudcats

The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.More >>
Wisconsin senior Natrell Jamerson has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his noteworthy performance against Northwestern.More >>
The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.More >>
