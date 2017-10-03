Milwaukee Brewers finalize purchase of Carolina Mudcats

The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized their purchase of the Class A Carolina Mudcats.

The Brewers announced Tuesday the team has purchased a full ownership stake in the Mudcats, the Brewers' affiliate in the Carolina League.

The transaction closed and was approved by the Carolina League.

The Mudcats are based in Zebulon, North Carolina. The history of the Mudcats in North Carolina dates to 1991 when the team was a Double A club in the Southern League. In 2012, the team joined the Carolina League as a Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2017 season was the first year that the Mudcats were affiliated with the Brewers. The team went 73-65, missing the playoffs by one game.

Before the purchase, Steve Bryant was majority owner of the Carolina franchise.