Edgewood wins girls golf sectional championship

Edgewood wins girls golf sectional championship

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Edgewood girls earned another trip to state by claiming the Sectional Championship at Yahara Golf Club. Grace Welch paced Edgewood by shooting 83. She finished in second place. 

Team Results

 Top two teams advance
POS
 TEAM
SCORE
1
 Edgewood Sacred Heart
357
2
 Aquinas
368
3
 Jefferson
383
4
 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
386
5
 Osseo-Fairchild
397
6
 Edgerton
404
7
 Southwestern Co-op
474

Individual Results 

** Denotes Individual Qualifier
POS
 NAME TEAM NAME
YEAR
TOT
1
 Annie Balduzzi Aquinas
11
80
2
 Grace Welch Edgewood Sacred Heart
10
83
3
 Alexa Owen** Jefferson
12
85
4
 Allison Anderson** Wisconsin Dells
11
86
5
 Grace Eide** Osseo-Fairchild
12
87
6
 Caitlyn Hegenbarth Edgewood Sacred Heart
9
88
6
 Bailee Bussan Southwestern Co-op
12
88
8
 Madison Schmidt Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
12
89
8
 Mali Kruckenberg Edgerton
11
89
10
 Grace Jaeger Edgewood Sacred Heart
9
93
10
 Anaka Leske Edgewood Sacred Heart
10
93
10
 Maura Alvarez Wisconsin Dells
10
93
13
 Mackenzie Maguire Prairie du Chien
11
94
13
 Shealyn McCoy Aquinas
12
94
13
 Olivia Fox Aquinas
12
94
16
 Megan Larson Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
12
95
17
 Bre Deblare Jefferson
11
97
17
 McKenzie Mahlum Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
12
97
19
 Corinna Smith Edgewood Sacred Heart
11
98
19
 Kayla Gray Wisconsin Dells
9
98
19
 Courtney Draeger Jefferson
9
98
22
 Kaitlyn MacCharles Aquinas
12
100
22
 Johanna Brown Edgerton
12
100
22
 Keila Kittelson Osseo-Fairchild
11
100
25
 Rylee Haines Arcadia
10
101
25
 Makenzie Suhr Edgerton
11
101
27
 Lindsay Wolf Lancaster
11
103
27
 Hailey Hotter Jefferson
12
103
27
 Carolyn Swift Aquinas
11
103
27
 Katie Wachowiak Cochrane-Fountain City
12
103
31
 BriAnn Bohn Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
11
105
31
 Kennedy Wagner Darlington
11
105
31
 Lily Bohlinger Osseo-Fairchild
12
105
31
 Madyson Rosman Osseo-Fairchild
9
105
35
 Megan Gleisner Jefferson
11
106
36
 Gabby Ritchie Prairie du Chien
11
108
37
 Bella Nicolai Osseo-Fairchild
11
112
38
 Maddie Perkins Edgerton
11
114
39
 Aubrie Pero Cambridge
10
115
40
 Rena Cline Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
10
117
40
 Taylor Peterson Clinton
9
117
40
 Alexis Deavers Edgerton
10
117
40
 Kate Wright Southwestern Co-op
11
117
44
 Carlie Mau Southwestern Co-op
9
132
45
 Delaney Ryan Southwestern Co-op
9
137
46
 Shelby Soja Southwestern Co-op
9
139

