UPDATE: Official: Shooter's girlfriend arrives in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

9:06 p.m.

A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a "person of interest" after her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room, killing 59 people at a musical performance.

------

7:15 p.m.

A Las Vegas hospital says another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.

The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one.

The largest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out late Sunday by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel. He killed himself as police arrived outside his door.

------

6:50 p.m.

Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, "They're shooting right at us," while officers shouted, "Go that way!" Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

------

6:25 p.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter put a camera inside the peephole of his hotel room to see down the hallway as he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock also set up two cameras in the hallway outside his room at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel so he could watch law enforcement or security approach.

He says Paddock fired on and off for nine to 11 minutes and unleashed a dozen or so volleys. He says the first call about shots fired came in at 10:08 p.m. Sunday and the gunfire stopped at 10:19 p.m.

------

6:20 p.m.

Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.

She said he had a combination of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

The gun attachment that mimics automatic gunfire is a little-known device called a "bump stock" that was not widely sold. The stocks have been around for less than a decade, and Schneider said officials determined they were legal.