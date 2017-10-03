Wauwatosa native killed in Las Vegas mass shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wauwatosa native killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Several of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas have Wisconsin ties.

Steven Berger, a native of Wauwatosa, was killed.

He was celebrating his 44th birthday at the concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Berger was a financial adviser in Minnesota.

"Steve is an amazing guy, that's all there is to it. I'm so proud to have known him. I'm so proud to have had him as part of my life," says Berger's friend Ken Schutte.

Berger's sister says he was a single father with sole custody of three children, ages 9, 13, and 15.

