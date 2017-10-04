Marquette County man arrested for alleged abuse of one-year-old child

President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tighten

Witness and survivor accounts from the Las Vegas shooting

Brother says Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor who liked to gamble

The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurse

Family, friends mourn, honor loved ones who were killed

'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shooting

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

The Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to three Americans for discoveries about the body's daily rhythms.

A Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of a woman that was the focus of the hit Netflix series "Making a Murderer" has been denied a request for a new trial.

Houston-area residents say in a newly filed class-action lawsuit that tests have detected toxic substances in soil, water and ash samples taken miles from a chemical plant that flooded during Hurricane Harvey several weeks ago, caught fire and exploded.

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has agreed to improve the pay and working conditions of people hired by farms that provide milk to the company.

New study shows some striking differences in how far US women travel to get an abortion.

Study examines how far US women must travel to get abortion

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in spotlight after Las Vegas massacre.

Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues.

The Latest: Trump says US must 'wipe out' Puerto Rico debt

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

The Latest: Shooter's partner in Philippines during attack

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

The Nobel Physics Prize honors big discoveries involving materials often too small to be seen by the naked eye.

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Marquette County man is charged with abusing a one-year-old child.

Shane Blankenship, 33, of Westfield faces three felonies, including one for child abuse.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says a child in Blankenship's care was taken to UW Hospital in Madison in late August with substantial head trauma and severe bruising to the head.

The child has since been released from the hospital. The child is now recovering at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.