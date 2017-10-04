Marquette County man arrested for alleged abuse of one-year-old - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marquette County man arrested for alleged abuse of one-year-old child

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Marquette County man is charged with abusing a one-year-old child.

Shane Blankenship, 33, of Westfield faces three felonies, including one for child abuse.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says a child in Blankenship's care was taken to UW Hospital in Madison in late August with substantial head trauma and severe bruising to the head.

The child has since been released from the hospital. The child is now recovering at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

