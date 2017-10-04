Accused drug dealer arrested in Beloit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Accused drug dealer arrested in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Agents in Rock County took down a man they believe is a drug dealer.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says officers arrested 35-year-old Rayshaun Roach after searching a home on Harvey Street in Beloit on Tuesday.

Authorities say Roach had 55 grams of Fentanyl, $1,400 in cash and four handguns that they seized.

Roach was arrested on the following charges:

  • 3 Counts of Delivery of Schedule II Narcotic /Fentanyl
  • 4 Counts of Possession of A Firearm By a Felon
  • 2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property
  • 1 Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotic/Fentanyl Within 1000’ of a School
  • Probation Violation

Roach is due in court on Thursday.

