Accused drug dealer arrested in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Agents in Rock County took down a man they believe is a drug dealer.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says officers arrested 35-year-old Rayshaun Roach after searching a home on Harvey Street in Beloit on Tuesday.

Authorities say Roach had 55 grams of Fentanyl, $1,400 in cash and four handguns that they seized.

Roach was arrested on the following charges:

3 Counts of Delivery of Schedule II Narcotic /Fentanyl

4 Counts of Possession of A Firearm By a Felon

2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property

1 Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 Count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotic/Fentanyl Within 1000’ of a School

Probation Violation

Roach is due in court on Thursday.