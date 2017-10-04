'More than Pink! Party' Friday supports breast cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a chance to honor those who've been impacted and work to put an end to cancer.

Michelle Heitzinger, area director with Susan G. Komen Wisconsin, is joining Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning to talk more about how you can get involved in just a couple days.

Komen's More Than Pink! Party is an annual fundraising event held at Smart Motors in Madison to raise money in the fight against breast cancer and to raise awareness. The party will feature gourmet food stations catered by Market Street Diner, Everly Madison and Tex Tubb's Taco Palace. Vintage Brewing Company will be on site to provide beer tastings. There is a silent auction, mystery gift and a jewelry lottery.

The More Than Pink! Party has been going on since 2010 and has generated more than $200-thousand for Komen Wisconsin since launching. This is a partnership with Smart Motors on Odana Road. The dealership's lights shine pink all of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The More Than Pink! Party is Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.



The goal of the More Than Pink! movement is to cut the nation's 40-thousand breast cancer deaths in half by the year 2026, by improving access to care for underserved populations.