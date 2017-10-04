Foxconn expected to locate plant in Mount Pleasant

MADISON (AP) -- Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn is expected to announce it will locate its sprawling manufacturing complex in the Racine County community of Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn has an announcement scheduled for Wednesday morning in Sturtevant. County and village officials have been in talks with Foxconn in recent months. A real estate firm has been talking with homeowners in southwestern Mount Pleasant about options to buy their land for the 1,000-acre manufacturing campus.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, but the state's economic development agency is still working on the final contract. Foxconn has said the company may invest $10 billion in the state on the factory campus that could employ up to 13,000 people. Critics have questioned whether Foxconn will invest that much in Wisconsin