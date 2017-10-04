Brewers prospect praised for heroic efforts during Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKOW) -- Stories of normal people turned heroes are emerging as we learn more about Sunday's mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. One of those people is a Brewers prospect.

Bowdien "Bubba" Derby was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival watching Jason Aldean with his girlfriend and some of his family when the gunshots began.

"We hit the ground. Everyone just fell to the floor as fast as they could," Derby said in an interview with TMZ Sports, also obtained by Yahoo Sports.

Derby said he shielded two women he barely knew during those vulnerable moments.

"I ended up kind of covering two girls that we had met, the group there. I tried to kind of be over them. My cousin was laying over his girlfriend. We were just trying to cover from any kind of fire coming around," said Derby.

Both women posted about Derby's kindness, even after he shielded them, on Facebook. One of them, Jori, wrote in part "Bowdien grabbed our hands and ran us to safety... If he didn't make us get up and run from the gunfire, I probably wouldn't have moved."

The other, Darci, wrote in part, "A million thank yous to Bowdien Derby for his fearlessness and compassion. Thank you to his family for allowing us into their hotel room... Thank you God for placing my friend and I in front of Bowdien in a crowd of thousands."

Also noted by Yahoo Sports, Derby as well as his family and friends who were there were not physically hurt during the shooting.