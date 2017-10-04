Record-breaking snow in Montana

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA (WKOW) -- Overnight temperatures plunged into the teens and snow is stuck on the ground after a record-breaking snowfall. In Havre, Montana, thirteen inches of snow fell between Monday and Tuesday which made it the highest 2-day October snowfall on their record. This broke the record set back in 1898.

The snowfall was wet and heavy which made shoveling and plowing a challenge and also dragged down power lines. Hundreds are still without power Wednesday morning. Plow drivers are reporting sleep deprivation which is adding to the safety concerns on those roads.