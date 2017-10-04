Janesville radio host celebrates 55 years live and local

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Rock County radio host is celebrating more than half a century in the business.

Stan "Uncle Stan" Milam has seen a lot over the years. His nickname stuck after he started working with AP Government students in Janesville, but the name only scratches the surface.

"The green room is packed this morning!" Milam exclaimed on air of his waiting room adorned with a printed out sheet of paper labeled "Green Room."

"You don't do it to make money or to achieve fame," Milam told 27 News. "It's hard work, but it's rewarding."

Milam's career started in 1962. He said WCLO trusted a high school version of himself as a student engineer. "You got to give the weather. That sealed the deal," said Milam.

Milam had to take a break from the airwaves to serve in Vietnam where he won a bronze star. After that he went to college and got his big break. "They called from WCLO and said, would you like to be a disc jockey on weekends? I said, I'm there!

"I had a little more hair then, and I wore some of the most garish sport coats.

"The one thing I take some pride in is nobody can figure out where I am politically," said Milam.

Stan used to do lit drops for JFK, but at the same time has a close relationship with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"I did a story on him before he announced he was going to run for Congress; he was a kid from Janesville," said Milam.

Ryan is one of the many who refer to Milam as Uncle Stan when he calls on the show. "That uncle you don't talk much about, but he shows up for Thanksgiving dinner every year," is how Milam described the nickname.

Aside from politics, Milam also enjoys bringing attention to community events and talking about racing. "We have a little show we call turn left and gas it and don't hit the cement wall," said Milam.

Over the years, Milam has watched the broadcast industry change. He said when he started, someone else ran the board for him, and there were no such things as apps where you could listen. In a time where syndication has become more and more common, Milam has stayed true to his live and local tradition.

"As long as they want me, I'm here and ready to go," said Milam.

You can listen to him Monday through Friday from ten to noon on Big AM 1380.