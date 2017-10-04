Grandmother scammed out of $3,700 trying to keep grandson out of jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman was scammed out of $3,700 after wiring the money to con artists who claimed her grandson was in a traffic crash.

Commonly called the "Grandma Scam" the woman wired the money last month after being convinced her grandson had been in a traffic crash with a pregnant woman and that she might lose her unborn child, according to a police incident report.

The 82-year-old got the call last month from someone claiming to be her grandson who told her he was in the Chicago area and needed bail money right away to stay out of jail.

He provided her with the phone number of someone who he claimed was his public defender.

The woman called and was told how to wire funds to an address in New Jersey.

After doing so, the scammer called her again saying a judge had raised bail by $1,000 because he had lost a daughter to a drunken driver.

The grandmother wired no more cash and instead told the man to contact her grandson's parents.

She also let her son and daughter-in-law know what had happened, and they contacted Madison police.