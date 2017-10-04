Tillerson reaffirms commitment to Trump administration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) – During a hastily scheduled news conference this morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Donald Trump and the presidents foreign policy.

"I have never considered resigning," Tillerson said. "Our job is to now achieve results on behalf of American and we are doing that."

Tillerson said said he wanted to put rumors about conflict with the president and that he's threatened to resign to rest.