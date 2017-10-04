Tillerson reaffirms commitment to Trump administration

Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the caseMore >>
At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?More >>
Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the fire started around lunchtime at Paramount Farms on State Highway 81 just outside of Darlington.More >>
While investigators in Las Vegas work to find out what motivated a one-time accountant with no known criminal history to inflict so much pain in a mass shooting, others digging into his past know his father was a...More >>
Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
There's good news about the recovery of a graduate of UW-Eau Claire who was hurt in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The justices are hearing argument Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
Odin, a K-9 member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, has passed away, according to a news release from the department.More >>
A continued focus on violence prevention and preparations for new police and fire stations are a focus of the proposed 2018 city of Madison operating budget.More >>
President Donald Trump will fly to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to view the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Two Madison newlyweds were in Las Vegas on the last night of their honeymoon on Sunday when the mass shooting took place near their hotel.More >>
A number of people from Wisconsin were in Las Vegas, some of them at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, when bullets rang out. One of them was Karinda Jennings, from Green Bay, who went with her friends to attend the three-day festival.More >>
A couple from Portage, Wisconsin was in Las Vegas and close to the scene of the mass shooting on Sunday night.More >>
