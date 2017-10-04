Great Pumpkin Give Away returns to Fitchburg this weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Great Pumpkin Give Away returns to Fitchburg this weekend

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Oak Bank is once again sponsoring its Great Pumpkin Give Away this weekend.

The 17th annual event is Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at Oak Bank at 5951 McKee Road in Fitchburg.

The event features pumpkins, of course, but also activities for the whole family. There will be free pumpkins, refreshments, kids' activities, a bounce house, horse & carriage rides, plus guest appearances from Madison mascots.

All cash donations go to STARS -Summer Teaching to Advance Reading Success. Part of the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) since 1989, STAR’s improves the academic performance of at-risk students by raising confidence and encouraging excellence in our community’s youngest scholars.

