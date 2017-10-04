Foxconn to announce location of Wisconsin plant Wednesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Foxconn announces Racine County site for new manufacturing facility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn announced today that it will locate its new sprawling manufacturing complex in the village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

County and village officials have been in talks with Foxconn for months and a real estate firm has been talking with homeowners in Mount Pleasant about options to buy their land for the 1,000-acre (1.5-sq. mile) manufacturing campus.

Mount Pleasant is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee. The site, just east of I-94, encompasses more than 2,000 acres and  is bounded by Highway 11 on the north, County KR on the south, and County H on the east.

Dr. Louis Woo of Foxconn represented the company during the announcement.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build the plant, although the state's economic development agency is still working on the final contract.

Foxconn has said it could invest $10 billion in the campus and employ up to 13,000 people. Critics question whether Foxconn will invest that much in Wisconsin.

