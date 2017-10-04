Missing woman drowned, identified as Marisa Dahms

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) --- Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to the Dane County Coroner.

There was no foul play, and the police have closed their investigation, according to John Dams, Marissa’s father.

A Dane County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the body was that of the missing woman.

John Dahms said he was helping authorities search Lake Melvin when he found his daughter’s body about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Dahms said he currently is working on financing for his daughter’s funeral and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.

The GoFundMe page is here with a goal of $10,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/marisadahms