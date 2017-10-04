Missing woman drowned, identified as Marisa Dahms - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Missing woman drowned, identified as Marisa Dahms

Posted: Updated:
Marisa Dahms Marisa Dahms

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) --- Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to the Dane County Coroner.

There was no foul play, and the police have closed their investigation, according to John Dams, Marissa’s father.

A Dane County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the body was that of the missing woman.

John Dahms said he was helping authorities search Lake Melvin when he found his daughter’s body about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Dahms said he currently is working on financing for his daughter’s funeral and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.

The GoFundMe page is here with a goal of $10,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/marisadahms

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.