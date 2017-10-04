Police say man tried to lure 9-year-old on her way to school - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police say man tried to lure 9-year-old on her way to school

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 9-year-old girl on her way to school Wednesday told police a man in a small red pickup truck tried to lure her into his vehicle.

She told police that she was riding her bicycle on Kipling Drive near the intersection with Scott Lane a white man with long and curly gray or white hair pulled up near her in a truck.

He was wearing a red hat, a blue jean jacket over a gray shirt, and blue jeans and the truck had a dent and a scratch on the driver's side, she told police.

She said he slowed down near her and asked if she wanted to come to his home where he had candy, toys, popcorn: "All things kids like," she quoted him as saying.

The girl quickly peddled to her school, Lakeview Elementary, and immediately reported the incident to the first teacher she saw.

