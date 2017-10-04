UPDATE: Police say man tried to lure 9-year-old on her way to school

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Students and parents in one Madison neighborhood are on edge after a man tried to lure a 9-year-old girl into his truck and take her to his home.

It happened Wednesday morning as the girl rode her bike to school at Lake View Elementary. The girl says she was near Kipling Drive and Scott Lane when a white man with a red hat drove up next to her in a red truck. He told her he had popcorn, toys and candy at his house, even adding "all things kids like."

The student managed to get away safely but school officials were prompt to notify all parents by sending out an email and making phone calls.

"The phone message just said to check your email immediately and then the email just stated there was a safety concern this morning," said mother of two Erin Drewes.

The incident has now left parents on alert.

"It's very frightening," said father of two Rhonny Schultz who walks his two little ones to Lake View Elementary every day. But he says some students are left to walk alone.

"Some of them are walking by themselves or riding their bikes and are a lot easier to be approached," he added.

When he got word of the scary situation that happened blocks from his house, panic set in.

"Instantly heart-pounding you know what I mean? Your heart starts pounding and you start thinking, wow, this is close to home," said Schultz.

With two other similar incidents of strangers approaching Madison students, parent who live around the school will now be keeping a close eye on their kids. They also say, they'll be talking to their children about safety measures when it comes to walking outside.

"If they've never been to our house, if they don't know mommy is, if they don't know daddy, you're away from them as fast as possible," added Schultz.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 9-year-old girl on her way to school Wednesday told police a man in a small red pickup truck tried to lure her into his vehicle.

She told police that she was riding her bicycle on Kipling Drive near the intersection with Scott Lane a white man with long and curly gray or white hair pulled up near her in a truck.

He was wearing a red hat, a blue jean jacket over a gray shirt, and blue jeans and the truck had a dent and a scratch on the driver's side, she told police.



She said he slowed down near her and asked if she wanted to come to his home where he had candy, toys, popcorn: "All things kids like," she quoted him as saying.



The girl quickly peddled to her school, Lake View Elementary, and immediately reported the incident to the first teacher she saw.