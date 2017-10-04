New cow-milking technology debuts at World Dairy Expo

MADISON (WKOW) - "There's lots of ways to milk a cow," says Paul Berdell, team-member at GEA who helped create new technology to make milking cows more efficient.

It's called the "DairyProQ" and it was unveiled at this week at the World Dairy Expo. A farm in Green Bay will be the first ever to use the new machine this November. GEA is an agricultural engineering company located right here in the Dairy State.

Berdell explains, "Instead of a person actually attaching and cleaning the animal, it's actually all done by equipment."

The DairyProQ works like this: a robot extends out, attaches to the cow using a 3-D camera for guidance, then cups analyze and clean the milk making sure it's safe for human consumption.

An individual stall costs $70,000 alone and it connects to a rotary system that holds a minimum of 20 cows at a time. Lester Speckman, a dairy farmer from Lake Geneva, says this automation makes life easier for both humans and cows: "They just like the merry-go-round. They just love getting on that thing."

And there have been a lot of eyes on this new technology as thousands headed to the Alliant Energy Center for this event. Berdell explains, "This time of year when everyone's trying to harvest, rain comes in and it usually gives us a good turn out. So, today's been very good."