Wisconsin democratic lawmakers call for more action on gun control

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are calling on state and federal legislators to act on bills that prevent gun violence.

State Representatives Melissa Sargent (D-Madison), Terese Berceau (D-Madison), and Chris Taylor (D-Madison) announced a resolution Wednesday condemning the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas and took a stance against gun violence.

"Nearly every single day another 90 people lose their lives," said Rep. Sargent, pleading with Republican lawmakers to hold public hearings on several proposed bills. "There are actions that we can take...measurable actions that we can take and we are dedicated and determined to be able to move forward for our communities."

The proposals include requiring universal background checks for all firearm purchases in Wisconsin and requiring a 48-hour waiting period for new handgun purchases.

Jane Nosal, the mother of Caroline Nosal, spoke out during Wednesday's announcement. Her daughter was shot dead in February 2016 by a former co-worker, Christopher O'Kroley, in Madison. O'Kroley had gotten a gun less than 24 hours after he purchased it.

"What are we waiting for? What else do we need to be told before we do something about this issue?" asked Nosal. "I don't want this to happen to anybody else, I don't want them to be touched by what happened to us because every aspect of our lives is shattered."

In the meantime, US House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) says mental health reform is key in preventing future mass shootings.

"As we see the dust settle and we see what was behind some of these tragedies that mental health reform is a critical ingredient in making sure we can try and prevent some of these things from happening in the past," said Speaker Ryan.

The Democratic lawmakers also spoke out against a proposed "Right to Carry" which would allow hidden weapons to be carried without a license.

The Republican-backed bill passed in a Senate committee in September.