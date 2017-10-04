Father mourns daughter's drowning at Dane County park

Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to her father. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.More >>
Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to her father. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.More >>
Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the caseMore >>
Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the caseMore >>
At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?More >>
At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?More >>
Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
A Madison woman was scammed out of $3,700 after wiring the money to con artists who claimed her grandson was in a traffic crash.More >>
A Madison woman was scammed out of $3,700 after wiring the money to con artists who claimed her grandson was in a traffic crash.More >>
Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
Wisconsin residents who plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual marketplace in 2018 should expect to see at least a ten percent increase in premiums.More >>
At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?More >>
At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?More >>
There's good news about the recovery of a graduate of UW-Eau Claire who was hurt in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
There's good news about the recovery of a graduate of UW-Eau Claire who was hurt in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
An attorney for an accused killer begins to a build a self defense case in the homicide of a Madison man, after the victim returned home from a night at the barsMore >>
An attorney for an accused killer begins to a build a self defense case in the homicide of a Madison man, after the victim returned home from a night at the barsMore >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announce nearly $3.5 million in his 2018 budget will go toward studying the expansion of Highway M to four lanes, resurfacing a portion of Highway W, and accelerating development of the North Mendota Bike Trail.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announce nearly $3.5 million in his 2018 budget will go toward studying the expansion of Highway M to four lanes, resurfacing a portion of Highway W, and accelerating development of the North Mendota Bike Trail.More >>
The justices are hearing argument Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing argument Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
Odin, a K-9 member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, has passed away, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Odin, a K-9 member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, has passed away, according to a news release from the department.More >>
A continued focus on violence prevention and preparations for new police and fire stations are a focus of the proposed 2018 city of Madison operating budget.More >>
A continued focus on violence prevention and preparations for new police and fire stations are a focus of the proposed 2018 city of Madison operating budget.More >>
President Donald Trump will fly to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to view the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria.More >>
President Donald Trump will fly to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to view the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria.More >>