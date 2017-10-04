Father mourns daughter's drowning at Dane County park

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) -- A father is mourning his daughter's death, after he says authorities identify her as the body found Monday at a Dane County park.



But John Dahms tells 27 News any formal identification was more of a grim formality, after he joined the search effort. "I found her," Dahms says of his discovery in the waters of Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane.



"You don't expect that when you wake up Monday morning," a teary-eyed Dahms tells, 27 News of coming upon the body of Marisa Dahms.



Family members reported the 29-year Dahms missing last week, after she was last believed to be at or near the park.



John Dahms praises Dane County Sheriff's personnel for their perseverance and professionalism, as they used specially-trained dogs, and a drone with infra-red capability in the attempt to find his daughter.



For Dahms and other family members, their former hope transforms to grief, and coping. "And there's going to be some different stages of this that we've got to deal with," Dahms says. "I have to be honest, I don't think any of us at this point think it's real. It can't be, but it is," he tells 27 News.



Dahms says personnel from the Medical Examiner's office say Marisa Dahms was a drowning victim. A Sheriff's spokesperson says there's no foul play involved in the death.



Dahms says he appreciates all the well wishes he and other family members have received. He tells 27 News Marisa Dahms worked most recently as a child care aide. Dahms says parents of children previously in his daughter's care are posting to Facebook pages with their memories of her affection for children.



Marisa Dahms is survived by her nine year old daughter.



"We lost a beautiful girl," John Dahms says. "Her smile was infectious, she was very spontaneous, very loving."



Dahms says an account has been set up at Monona State Bank for donations to help with future needs for Marisa Dahms' daughter.