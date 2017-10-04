City of Madison will thin deer, turkey populations in west side park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison plans to hire trained marksmen from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to kill some of the deer and wild turkeys in Owen Conservation Park this winter.

Madison Alder Mark Clear, who represents some of the neighborhoods surrounding the park, says the animals have grown so numerous they are a nuisance, noting that deer are overfeeding on trees and native plants that are being restored in the park.

Clear says the city estimates 10-14 deer in the park, though there are no closed boundaries so that number can fluctuate. He also says people living near the park think there could be 40-50 wild turkeys there, though that number is higher than city estimates.

The marksmen will use guns to kill some of the animals and Clear thinks the work will be done sometime in December or January.

Clear notes not everyone in his district likes the idea of killing any wild animals that live in Owen Park but he says, under the city wildlife management plan, the parks department has the power to make these decisions when it feels they are necessary.

Alder Clear also says the deer killed this winter will be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease(CWD) after a sick deer seen at the park tested positive for CWD last month.