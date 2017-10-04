The Latest: Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter planned to escape

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter sprayed 200 rounds of gunfire into the hallway when a security guard approached his hotel room, but the guard was only hit in the leg.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Wednesday that the wounded guard then helped a group of police officers clear out rooms on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

He says Stephen Paddock planned to survive and escape but didn't say how.

------

5:30 p.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and several containers of an explosive commonly used in target shooting that totaled 50 pounds in his car.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Wednesday that he didn't know what Stephen Paddock was planning with the explosives, if anything.

Lombardo also said none of the cameras Paddock put up in the hotel room where he unleashed gunfire onto a concert crowd were recording. Authorities say he set up cameras in the peephole of the door and outside the room to watch for police closing in on him.

The sheriff also gave a timeline of the shooting. The first shots began at 10:05 p.m. Sunday and ended 10 minutes later.

------

5:20 p.m.

Officials say the Las Vegas shooter rented a room in downtown around the same time as an alternative music festival held Sept. 22-24.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock rented a room through Airbnb at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas but didn't know why. He says investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel.

The Life is Beautiful festival featured Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.

------

3:50 p.m.

The Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him "as a kind, caring, quiet man."

Marilou Danley's lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.

She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that "it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone."

------

3:15 p.m.

An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

Marilou Danley's lawyer said Wednesday she plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.

Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday's carnage on the Las Vegas strip.

She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.

While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.

Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.

------