Middleton edges Verona for sectional golf title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton edges Verona for sectional golf title

Posted: Updated:
NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -

The Middleton and Verona girls golf teams went shot-for-shot at the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament. After tying for the team title, Middleton was ultimately declared the winner on a scorecard tiebreaker. Both teams advance to next week's state tournament at University Ridge.

Team Results

Top two teams advance.

POS

 TEAM

SCORE

1

 Verona Area

345

1

 Middleton

345

3

 Waunakee

356

4

 Oregon

366

5

 Madison West

380

6

 Monona Grove

387

7

 Stoughton

390

8

 Sun Prairie

403

Team Tiebreaker
Middleton defeated Verona Area
Details: 2 hole play off- no winner - score card play off- Middleton 175 Verona Area 181

Individual Results 

 

POS

 NAME TEAM NAME

YEAR

TOT

1

 Lauren Shorter Verona Area

12

75

2

 Payton Hodson Middleton

12

77

3

 Klairissa O Reilly-Dye Monona Grove

11

82

3

 Sam Soulier Waunakee

11

82

5

 Lillian Knetter Madison West

11

83

5

 Kate Meier Middleton

10

83

7

 Courtney Shorter Verona Area

12

84

8

 Aly Kinzel Waunakee

9

87

8

 Andi McCorkle Oregon

12

87

10

 Sydney McKee Oregon

11

88

11

 Alexis Gaillard Verona Area

12

90

11

 Sydney Grimm Waunakee

12

90

13

 Ally Payne Oregon

11

92

13

 Taylor Knutson Monona Grove

12

92

13

 Grace Peterson Middleton

12

92

16

 Myranda Kotlowski Stoughton

10

93

16

 Haley Dunn Middleton

12

93

18

 Caylie Kotlowski Stoughton

9

94

19

 Zoey Cruz-Eisenbraun Sun Prairie

9

95

19

 Sydney O Hearn Sun Prairie

10

95

21

 Aspen Fleming Madison West

9

96

21

 Caitlyn Ott Verona Area

10

96

21

 Sophie Denure Portage

9

96

21

 Bre Viken Stoughton

11

96

25

 Brooke Ehle Waunakee

10

97

25

 Cassidy Schnell DeForest

11

97

27

 Margo Bush Madison West

10

98

27

 Claire Swain Verona Area

12

98

29

 Elena Maier Waunakee

9

99

29

 Alyssa Schmidt Oregon

9

99

31

 Caylee Beyer Reedsburg Area

12

100

32

 Ashley Fleming Madison West

10

103

32

 Bridget McCarthy Madison Memorial

9

103

34

 Akeeli Noyce Monona Grove

11

104

35

 Nikki Stubbe McFarland

11

106

35

 Morgan Jambard Sun Prairie

11

106

35

 Isabell Manzetti DeForest

10

106

35

 Makenzie Hodson Middleton

10

106

39

 Jenna Behrens Sun Prairie

12

107

39

 Jenny Marshall Stoughton

11

107

41

 Renee Anderson Stoughton

11

109

41

 Allison Engleson Monona Grove

11

109

43

 Olivia Oehrlein Sun Prairie

11

110

44

 Ava Downing Madison West

9

111

45

 Anna Davidson Portage

11

114

46

 Brooke McCallum Oregon

11

116

47

 Lynzy Schnell DeForest

11

121

48

 Josie Knoeck Monona Grove

11

127

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • A change of scenery for Hayton, a change of pace for the Badgers

    A change of scenery for Hayton, a change of pace for the Badgers

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.

    More >>

  • Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings

    Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings

    The undefeated Badgers women's hockey team has climbed to the top of the rankings. Wisconsin took over the top spot in this week's USCHO.com Poll.  USCHO.com Women's Hockey Poll 1  Wisconsin (10) 2  Clarkson (5) 3  Boston College T-4  Minnesota T-4  Minnesota Duluth 6  St. Lawrence 7 Cornell 8  Northeastern 9  Robert Morris 10 Colgate Others receiving votes: Ohio State 11, Merrimack 6, Harvard 4, Providence 4, Quinnipiac 4,...More >>
    The undefeated Badgers women's hockey team has climbed to the top of the rankings. Wisconsin took over the top spot in this week's USCHO.com Poll.  USCHO.com Women's Hockey Poll 1  Wisconsin (10) 2  Clarkson (5) 3  Boston College T-4  Minnesota T-4  Minnesota Duluth 6  St. Lawrence 7 Cornell 8  Northeastern 9  Robert Morris 10 Colgate Others receiving votes: Ohio State 11, Merrimack 6, Harvard 4, Providence 4, Quinnipiac 4,...More >>

  • Badgers' Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    Badgers' Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    For the fourth time this season, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Rettke led the Badgers with 12 kills at Iowa. She followed that up with 11 kills at Nebraska as the Badgers split their two matches this past weekend. The 6'8" middle blocker added ten blocks over the weekend.More >>
    For the fourth time this season, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Rettke led the Badgers with 12 kills at Iowa. She followed that up with 11 kills at Nebraska as the Badgers split their two matches this past weekend. The 6'8" middle blocker added ten blocks over the weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.