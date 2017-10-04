Madison to hire marksman to kill 'nuisance' animals in park - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison to hire marksman to kill 'nuisance' animals in park

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison plans to kill wild animals living in Owen Conservation Park on the west side.
    Alder Mark Clear says deer and turkey numbers in the park have grown to nuisance levels and are damaging the trees and plants.
    The city is hiring marksmen from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
    They will some of the animals this winter.
    Clear says a deer from the park recently tested positive for CWD, and deer killed this winter will also be tested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.