Madison to hire marksman to kill 'nuisance' animals in park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison plans to kill wild animals living in Owen Conservation Park on the west side.

Alder Mark Clear says deer and turkey numbers in the park have grown to nuisance levels and are damaging the trees and plants.

The city is hiring marksmen from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They will some of the animals this winter.

Clear says a deer from the park recently tested positive for CWD, and deer killed this winter will also be tested.