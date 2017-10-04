Atwood Avenue rebuild ideas presented to public

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living on Madison's east side learned a little more about the future revamp of Atwood Avenue.

The city hosted an open house at Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Wednesday night.

The plan is to rebuild Atwood from Fair Oaks Avenue to Cottage Grove Road.

City engineers say the pavement is in poor shape and they want to make the stretch more friendly to bicyclists and pets.

But right now, it's about gathering feedback.

"We're very early in the design process. we got to a point where we wanted to, got enough stuff on paper that we wanted the public to take a look at and provide comments on," said city engineer Chris Petykowski.

The project is still a ways off; they expect to have designs done in the fall of 2020, with construction expected in 2021.