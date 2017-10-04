Spectrum Brands ordered to pay $1.9 million civil penalty - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Spectrum Brands ordered to pay $1.9 million civil penalty

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A federal court in Madison is ordering Spectrum Brands to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties for failing to report defective Black & Decker Spacemaker coffee carafes.

The company also continued to distribute them following a recall, according to the Department of Justice.

The court found that Spectrum failed to immediately report complaints about the product to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The court noted that between 2008 and 2012, Spectrum received approximately 1,600 reports of broken SpaceMaker carafe handles, with about 66 consumers referencing burns from spilled coffee, and three others referencing cuts from broken carafe glass.

The court noted that one consumer reported to the company in 2009 that she sought medical attention after hot coffee burned her stomach.

