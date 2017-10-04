Federal charges added to state list against Madison man held in shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison man charged with shooting another man now faces federal drug and gun crimes.

Thirty-seven year old Eric Howard was indicted for having cocaine with the intent to sell it and firing a weapon during a drug trafficking crime.

The federal charges stem from the September 25 shooting at a store on East Washington Avenue.

If convicted, Howard faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the cocaine charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years on the gun charge.

Howard also faces state charges in that shooting.