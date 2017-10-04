Oxford woman killed in Marquette County crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oxford woman killed in Marquette County crash

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 54-year-old woman died in a crash in Marquette County.

This happened around 9:40 Tuesday night I-39 near the Village of Endeavor.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was going north in the southbound lane, hit a bridge and rolled.

Deputies say 54-year-old Londa Geiwitz of Oxford was killed.

