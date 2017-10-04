Oxford woman killed in Marquette County crash

Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to her father. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.More >>
A 9-year-old girl, on her way to school Wednesday, told police a man in a small red pickup truck tried to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
A motorcyclist has died after three crashes involving a deer, a car, and a dump truck.More >>
The City of Madison plans to hire trained marksmen from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to kill some of the deer and wild turkeys in Owen Conservation Park this winter.More >>
Videotape of the aftermath of one several episodes of gun violence in Madison's Raymond Road corridor, and the testimony of a victim, fail to close the caseMore >>
People living on Madison's east side learned a little more about the future revamp of Atwood Avenue.More >>
A father is mourning his daughter's death, after he says authorities identify her as the body found Monday at a Dane County parkMore >>
The City of Madison plans to hire trained marksmen from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to kill some of the deer and wild turkeys in Owen Conservation Park this winter.More >>
Several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are calling on state and federal legislators to act on bills that prevent gun violence.More >>
The new "DairyProQ" was will be installed at a farm in Green Bay this November.More >>
Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn announced it will locate its sprawling manufacturing complex in the Racine County community of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Police from the city of Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are sharing information on a pair of attacks to see if there may be a connection.More >>
Wiped out more than 250 million years ago, the trilobite today is the state fossil. It is also the defining feature of this year's award-winning Treinen Farm Corn Maze in Lodi.More >>
A Rock County radio host is celebrating more than half a century in the business. Stan "Uncle Stan" Milam has seen a lot over the years.More >>
