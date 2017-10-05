Police in Oregon seek vehicle in connection with mailbox vandalism spree

OREGON (WKOW) -- As part of an investigation into a vandalism spree, police in Oregon are looking for the owner of a vehicle that was captured by a home security camera.

The Oregon Police Department says on Sunday, October 1st, officers took 7 separate reports of mailboxes being damaged on Ash Street, Lynne Trail, Alpine Parkway, Cherrywood and South Burr Oak Avenue.

Police say the vehicle captured in the picture was seen in the area and the driver is considered a person of interest. The vehicle is believed to be an early to mid-2000s Chevrolet or GMC Suburban, either red or maroon in color.

Anyone with information should call the Oregon Police Department at 608-835-3111.