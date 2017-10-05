Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, then getting hit by car & - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, then getting hit by car & dump truck

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist has died after three crashes involving a deer, a car, and a dump truck.  The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it happened on County Highway P near O'Neill Road in the Township of Ashippun.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcycle hit a deer and the motorcyclist was thrown onto the roadway.  The sheriff's office says a car and a dump truck hit the motorcyclist.  The person died at the scene.  No one else was hurt.

Officials have not identified the motorcyclist.

The crash is still under investigation.

