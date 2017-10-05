Wisconsin Assembly committee to consider body camera limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.

The Republican-backed measure is before the Assembly's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

Supporters say they're trying to establish reasonable statewide standards for when body cam video is made public, while being sensitive to privacy concerns. But open records advocates say the proposal goes too far.

All footage would be exempt from the state open records law except when it involves injuries, deaths, arrests and searches.

However, police would be required to get permission from any victims, witnesses or property owners before releasing video taken where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Groups representing police officers support the measure.