New concerns over online pet purchases

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the holiday season not far away, you might be thinking about adding a new pet to the family and turning to the Internet to make the purchase.

Before you do though, beware. Experts are warning that the selling of non-existent puppies and other pets seems to be a more elaborate scheme than once thought.

According to a new report from the BBB, if you've looked for a pet online, you've probably seen a scam. An estimated 80% of sponsored ad links in search results for pet purchases could be fraudulent. Nearly 20 people in Wisconsin have gone so far as to report their pet scam to the BBB in just the past two years.

The findings from the BBB indicate most of these scams are coming from the west African country, Cameroon. People in the U.S. then pick up the wire payments.

In the typical scam, the fake pet seller tells the buyer to send payments upfront for things like shipping, taxes, insurance or other fees.

"We hear these stories over and over again," said Lisa Schiller, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin BBB. "A lot of families with children who have already named these pets, they've seen a photo of, and then they end up with nothing."

Some of the red flags you can watch for that the BBB lists are as follows:

The seller only communicates online or over the phone.

The price seems too good to be true in comparison to others.

There are extra charges or fees upfront.

A wire transfer is requested. You should be able to use a credit card in case you need to dispute charges.

The seller doesn't offer in-person pickup.

"Try to pick up the puppy in person," said Schiller. "Puppy scams really depend on buyers trusting that the animal will be delivered to them. I know all the cases that I've seen on our BBB scamtracker from Wisconsinsites state that once they said that they wanted to see the puppy in person, the breeder ended communication, or made an excuse as to why the consumer could not drive or fly down to pick up the puppy in person."

If you want extra help from the BBB, the organization has verified pet sellers on its website. You can also report a scam you've had in regards to a pet purchase.