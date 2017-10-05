Man threatens Fitchburg grocery store worker with 'bladed weapon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man threatens Fitchburg grocery store worker with 'bladed weapon'

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened a grocery store employee overnight.

According to Fitchburg police, the suspect tried to steal some items from the Hyvee store on Fitchrona Road around 2 a.m. Thursday. An employee confronted the suspect, who then showed a bladed weapon and threatened the worker before leaving the area. 

Police say a K9 team came out to search for the suspect who was not found. He's described as an African American man about 60-years-old. He's about 5'9" tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket and dark-colored pants. 

If you have any information you should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-0614.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.