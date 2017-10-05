Tracking potential hurricane in Gulf

MOBILE, AL (WKOW) -- The Atlantic hurricane season has been quite active and Thursday morning Tropical Depression Sixteen is heading Northwest across Nicaragua and toward Honduras. Those countries are bracing for a lot of rain. Sixteen is sustaining winds at 35 mph and is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm status sometime Thursday. It will then be named Tropical Storm Nate.

Sixteen is expected to become a hurricane early Sunday morning as it nears the Gulf Coast. Anyone between New Orleans and Tallahassee should be paying close attention to this forecast.

Inland, this system could dump three to five inches of rain on Atlanta and Nashville.