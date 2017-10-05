Local event supports families affected by pregnancy and infant loss

MADISON (WKOW) -- October is nationally-recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and this weekend a local group is honoring parents who've experienced loss.

The Seventh Annual Forever in Our Hearts Remembrance Day is being planned by local bereaved parents and Madison area non-profit Mikayla's Grace to support families who have lost babies through pregnancy, stillbirth, or in early infancy. Over the past 6 years, hundreds of people have gathered at this event in honor of their babies.

The event Saturday features memorial and kids’ activities, an inspirational speaker, reading of the babies’ names and a dove release followed by remembrance walk. It will be held at BTC Events in Madison.

Pregnancy and infant loss is still a difficult topic for people to discuss openly. Events such as the Forever in Our Hearts Remembrance Day help to raise awareness in the community and provide much-needed comradery and support for bereaved parents.

The event kicks off with registration at 9:00 a.m. All proceeds from the event go to Mikayla’s Grace.