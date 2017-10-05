Photo: Massive pumpkins weigh more than 600 pounds each - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Photo: Massive pumpkins weigh more than 600 pounds each

Bruce Vesperman and his 2017 pumpkins Bruce Vesperman and his 2017 pumpkins

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- It's been a good summer for pumpkins, and all of that hard work has paid off for Bruce Vesperman of Vesperman Farms in Lancaster.

Vesperman enlisted the help of West End Salvage to weigh the huge pumpkins which tipped the scales at 856 pounds, 890 pounds, 754 pounds and 605 pounds.

Visitors can see the pumpkins on the farm through the end of the month.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29, 2017.

The farm is located at 8149 Stage Road, Lancaster. MAP

