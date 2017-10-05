Capitol Reporter / Bureau Chief - WKOW

WKOW – TV in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a strong journalist with a love for political reporting to be our next Capitol Bureau Chief / Reporter.

This journalist will cover state government and politics for our network of Quincy Media stations in Wisconsin.

We need an aggressive, competitive journalist who can be a presence in the newsroom, on the set and out in the field. This is a position for a veteran reporter who is knowledgeable of the legislative process, the courts and executive branch.

This journalist must have investigative zeal, a passion for the 1st Amendment and the ability to clearly report the human impact of official action. The successful candidate will also have experience in producing and anchoring a weekly political talk show. Position also requires some general assignment reporting.

Candidate must have great writing skills, the ability to deliver compelling stories under deadline pressure, a track record of enterprising unique stories and know-how to ask tough questions.

This position requires on-camera reporting, as well as some photojournalism and non-linear editing. Our journalists produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field. Experience with on-camera reporter and producing is desired.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

Please submit your resume and references to:

Ed Reams

News Director

WKOW - TV 5727 Tokay Blvd Madison, WI 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

No phone calls please.

WKOW is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted: October 3, 2017