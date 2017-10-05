DNA from bottle links suspect to shooting, police say

A motorcyclist has died after three crashes involving a deer, a car, and a dump truck.More >>
A father is mourning his daughter's death, after he says authorities identify her as the body found Monday at a Dane County parkMore >>
Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to her father. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened a grocery store employee overnight.More >>
A 9-year-old girl, on her way to school Wednesday, told police a man in a small red pickup truck tried to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
A father is mourning his daughter's death, after he says authorities identify her as the body found Monday at a Dane County parkMore >>
An attorney for an accused killer begins to a build a self defense case in the homicide of a Madison man, after the victim returned home from a night at the barsMore >>
Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter sprayed 200 rounds of gunfire into the hallway when a security guard approached his hotel room, but the guard was only hit in the leg.More >>
A 54-year-old woman died in a crash in Marquette County.More >>
The Madison man charged with shooting another man now faces federal drug and gun crimes.More >>
Madison firefighters now say a fire on September 19th left about $120,000 in damage to a home on S. Marquette Street.More >>
A federal court in Madison is ordering Spectrum Brands to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties for failing to report defective Black & Decker Spacemaker coffee carafes.More >>
People living on Madison's east side learned a little more about the future revamp of Atwood Avenue.More >>
The City of Madison plans to hire trained marksmen from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to kill some of the deer and wild turkeys in Owen Conservation Park this winter.More >>
Several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are calling on state and federal legislators to act on bills that prevent gun violence.More >>
