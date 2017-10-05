DNA from bottle links suspect to shooting, police say

MADISON (WKOW) – Police have arrested a Madison man after DNA testing linked him to a shooting last May.

In the shooting on May 15, 2017, on Beld Street, two men fired at each other and stray bullets struck the home of a pregnant woman, her husband and a toddler, according to Madison police.

Police have arrested Alvin McCarty, 32, who could face three counts of first degree reckless endangerment.

The family was outside in back of their home at the time of the shooting and came in to discovered a bullet had gone through their daughter's bedroom window, passing withing feet of her crib and lodging in the wall of her parents’ bedroom.

Two other homes and a vehicle aslo were struck.

After the shooting, detectives from the MPD's Violent Crime Unit interviewed an eyewitness who saw a man remove a handgun from inside a parked car.

Police say the suspect walked toward a group of people and began firing multiple rounds.

The investigation indicated the man had been drinking from a bottle that was left on top of the car that had contained the weapon.

DNA was recovered from the bottle that later was found to belong to McCarty.

The eyewitness picked him out of a photo lineup and probable cause was developed for his arrest.

The identity of the second gunman is not yet known.

In one of the other homes hit by gunfire, a 34-year-old man was working on his computer in the living room. He jumped out of his chair and onto the floor where he heard the volley of shots.

Three bullets struck his home, with two penetrating its interior. Both of those bullets ended up whizzing through bedrooms with one ending up on the man's desk. That is normally where he would have been using his computer.

For some reason, he decided to take the laptop and study in the living room yesterday afternoon. That turned out to be a very good decision.



