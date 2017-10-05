National Rifle Association supports regulating bump stock gun modifications

WASHINGTON (ABC) -- The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster.

The NRA, in their first statement since the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should "immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law."

"Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law," the statement from the NRA's Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox read.

"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier in the day that Congress needed to review the devices as well.

"I didn't even know what they were until this week, and I'm an avid sportsman, so I think we're quickly coming up to speed with what this is," Ryan said in an interview on MSNBC. "Fully automatic weapons have been banned for a long time. Apparently this allows you to take a semi-automatic and turn it into a fully automatic so clearly that's something that we need to look into."

The Associated Press contributed to this report