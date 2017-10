MADISON (WKOW) – Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a hazardous material release on Madison’s west side.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials team were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 to 601 Science Drive for a report of a nitric acid spill.

The building was temporarily evacuated, but all roads in the area were reopened by about 2:30 p.m.