Only on 27 News: Dodge County captures crime with new body cam technology

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dodge County deputies aren't the first to get body cams, but their department is one of the first in the state and perhaps the country, able to sync their dash and body cams at a moment's notice.

"We have the unique ability to sync our body cams directly with our squad car cameras," Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The new technology means Sheriff Schmidt's 30 plus deputies over the next two years will be able to capture the panoramic crime, to up-close details in ways they never thought before.

"And even capture some evidence that the deputy didn't initially see," Sheriff Schmidt said. "I can remember plenty of times, I've been driving down the highway and I thought I saw something thrown out of the vehicle, well now we can actually go review, was anything thrown out of the vehicle."

The sync'd up camera system records professional-grade sound, even in windy or challenging weather and other tough situations.

"We've all watched 'COPS' or watched some of those tv shows and it's been very difficult and a lot of times it will say intelligible in the caption, this hopefully will reduce all that with this system."

Sheriff Schmidt is especially proud of the $80,000 federal grant because he wrote it, and it's his first one. The process took him about a year.

"I was shocked when they called and told me how much the grant was actually for," he said. "Really, I didn't think we were gonna get it."

The system starts downloading the sync'd up files the second a patrol cruiser pulls back into the Sheriff's Office parking lot. This allows for faster transfer time.

"It will really make the job and the review in court a lot easier," he said.